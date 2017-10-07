No. 6 Miami Central shrugs off sluggish start in 44-8 rout of Blanche Ely (Fla.)

When one sees a final scoreline of 44-14, it’s natural to assume that the game was a blowout from the start. That wasn’t the case in No. 6 Miami Central’s latest victory against a surprisingly obdurate (at least in the first half) Blanche Ely (Florida) squad.

In fact, Ely led throughout most of the first quarter, with scores of both 8-3 and 8-6 before Central caught fire, pulling out to a 14-8 lead with 6:00 remaining in the first half and then taking control with a pair of third quarter touchdowns (and two-point conversions) for a 30-8 lead en route to the eventual final score.

For Miami Central, it was a second-straight dominant victory following a pair of tight contests, including the season’s only loss, a 24-15 setback against No. 2 IMG Academy.

With four-star running back James Cook in the fold, Central should have every reason to believe it should run the table with remaining games against winless Hialeah-Miami Gardens, a faceoff with 5-1 Miami Northwestern and another heated tussle with 5-1 Carol City.

Should the Rockets successfully run that gauntlet, they will be in prime position entering the state playoffs and possibly — just possibly — maintaining a distant shot at a Super 25 national title. After all, stranger things have happened.