No. 6 Montverde Academy puts 54-game home win streak on line at own tournament

No. 6 Montverde Academy (Fla.) puts its 53-game home winning streak on the line this week in the 16th annual Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament (MAIT).

The Eagles’ winning streak dates back six years.

The tournament begins Thursday and features four national team and four teams from Florida. Each of the eight teams will play three games.

The four national teams are Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), Rainier Beach (Seattle), Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) and Lone Peak (Utah). Montverde is joined by Lehigh Senior (Lehigh Acres), Windermere Prep and Winter Park as the Florida schools.

Montverde opens Thursday against Lehigh.

The Eagles are 18-2 with both losses coming to No. 4 Memphis East in thrilling fashion.

“Our two losses to Memphis East were both in the last seconds,” coach Kevin Boyle told The Orlando Sentinel. “They’re obviously one of the top five teams in the country and beat us two out of three at the buzzer. The race for No. 1 [in the nation] is a wide-open race. We’re still learning and trying to get better as we go along and I think we still have a chance to be competitive in the remainder of the season.”

Here is the opening-round schedule (all times Eastern):

2 p.m.: Providence Day vs. Lone Peak

4 p.m.: Imhotep Charter vs. Rainier Beach

6 p.m.: Winter Park vs. Windermere Prep

8 p.m.: Montverde Academy vs. Lehigh