No. 7 Grayson (Ga.) dominates early, doesn't let up in rout at Shiloh (Ga.)

Playing a team from Georgia for only the second time this season, No. 7 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) jumped out to a convincing early lead and did not let up in a 52-6 win at Shiloh (Snellville, Ga.).

The Rams (6-0) got out to a 22-0 lead after one quarter thanks in large part to two rushing TDs by quarterback D.J. Irons. They pushed the margin to 46-0 at halftime before cruising after the break.

The defending state Class 7-A champion Rams pushed their season scoring average to 40.3 points, while allowing an average of just 10.6.

Grayson visits Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) next Friday.