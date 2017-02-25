No. 7 Miami Country Day wins fourth consecutive girls basketball state title

Kelsey Marshall had 26 points and five rebounds to lead Miami Country Day to an 81-40 win against Providence (Providence) in the Florida 4A girls basketball championship game Friday.

Country Day, ranked No. 7 in the Super 25, won its fourth consecutive state title. The team is now tied for the second-longest streak of state titles in girls basketball. The record of five belongs to Ribault (Jacksonville) from 1999 to 2003.

The state title also might have secured Miami County Day a spot among the four girls teams in the DICK’S Sporting Goods Nationals in New York. The school won the event in 2015.

Country Day (28-1) trailed early in the first period but closed the quarter on a 12-3 run to lead 22-11.