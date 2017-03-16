No. 7 O’Gorman girls upset second-seeded Rough Riders in AA quarters

RAPID CITY — There were some nerves for O’Gorman freshman Emma Ronsiek as she stepped to the line with Thursday’s quarterfinal hanging in the balance.

But the 5-foot-11 freshman guard maintained her composure, accumulating four crucial points from the line to help the No. 7 Knights upset the second-seeded Roosevelt Rough Riders 37-33.

“I was really nervous,” said Ronsiek, who finished with a team-high 10 points for the Knights. “I was just thinking that other people should have been on the line, but I saw it as a good opportunity to help my team.”

Senior Ashlee Beacom added eight points for O’Gorman, while Sebastian Akoi racked up six blocks and an assist.

As a team, O’Gorman shot 32 percent from the field and hit 10 of 12 free throws. The Knights were out-rebounded 33-24.

“I don’t feel like we rebounded as well in the first three quarters, but we got some huge rebounds there in the fourth quarter,” O’Gorman coach Kent Kolsrud said. “We executed well enough and made enough shots to win the game. It was tough. They packed the paint pretty well and did a great job defending us.”

After putting the Knights ahead with her third field goal of the game, Ronsiek knocked down four straight free throws to push their advantage to 29-26 with 4:06 remaining.

“She’s just so even-keel,” Kolsrud said of Ronsiek. “We just have tremendous confidence in her. Just thought she did a great job. She’s just a solid presence out there for us. I’m proud of the job she did in those crucial minutes.”

When Peyton Stolle drew Roosevelt back within a point at the 3:29 mark, it was the junior, McKenzie Hermanson who stepped up, retaliating with a 3-pointer from the wing.

In the final minute, it was senior Ashlee Beacom who was called upon to ice the game, which she did with five consecutive free throws that clinched the 37-33 win for O’Gorman.

“I thought this was a great team win,” Kolsrud said. “We needed everybody to do what they did to come out with the win.”

For Roosevelt, Peyton Stolle matched Ronsiek with 10 points of her own to go with two blocks and an assist.

Tahia Mitzel added nine points, five boards and a couple of steals.

A sluggish offensive performance doomed the Riders, who shot just 27 percent from the field and committed 12 turnovers.

“At the end of the day, I was fine with what we did on defense, we just needed some more offense,” Roosevelt coach David Maxwell said. “You’re not going to win state tournament games scoring 33 points.”

The Knights, who trailed 6-0 early in the first quarter, outscored Roosevelt 7-1 over the final two minutes of the opening half to take an 18-12 lead into the break.

The two teams combined for 13 turnovers over the first 20 minutes.

The Riders came out firing in the third quarter, using a 12-4 run, capped by a pair of free throws from Mitzel, that gave them a 24-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

“We aren’t in a situation we wanted to be in, but we still have a chance to win two basketball games to end our season,” Maxwell said.

