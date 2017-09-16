No. 8 South Pointe (S.C.) survives Buford scare to improve to 4-0

South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) quarterback Derion Kendrick passed for two touchdowns and ran for two, including the winning score in a 33-27 win Friday at Buford, Ga.

Buford has won 11 state titles and was the 2016 AAAAA state runner-up. No. 8 South Pointe has won three consecutive state titles, including the 4A title last season.

Buford (2-1) had taken a 27-24 lead on a 24-yard run by Anthony Grant with 8:16 to go when Kendrick ran it in from the 17 with 5:16 remaining to put the Stallions (4-0) up 31-27. South Pointe added a late safety by defensive end Eli Adams with 1:04 left.

Both of Kendrick’s touchdown passes were to Scott Robinson, the first one for 38 yards and the second for 36.

The Stallions made several mistakes in the kicking game. The first, a bad snap on a punt in the end zone, put Buford up 7-0. The second, a blocked field goal attempt, led to a 3-yard touchdown run by Grant. The third, a 55-yard punt return by Austin Turner, cut the Stallions’ lead to 21-20 in the first half.

The Stallions will play host to Shelby, N.C. next Friday. The Wolves’ next game is at home on Sept. 29 vs. Clarke Central (Athens).