No. 9 DeMatha rolls past Franklin, but loses QB Tyler Lenhart to injury

No. 9 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) earned a 36-0 defeat of visiting Franklin (Reistertown) Friday, but quarterback Tyler Lenhart, after missing the Stags’ defeat of Avalon (Gaithersburg) last week with a stomach virus, came out of Friday’s game after a hard hit at the end of the third quarter.

Lenhart, who threw for 268 yards in DeMatha’s season-opening loss at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), found tight end John Morgan on a short pass for a touchdown to put DeMatha up 7-0. Freshman running back Sieh Bangura ran 15 yards for the Stags’ second touchdown and Lenhart connected with Anthony Toro on a two-point pass conversion to make it 15-0.

One series after Lenhart fumbled a bad snap, he came back and found Dominic Lyles on a 41-yard touchdown pass.

Just after halftime, Bangura ran in his second touchdown to put the Stags up 29-0. Backup quarterback Eric Najarian made it 36-0 with a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter under a running clock.

Counting last week’s shutout win, DeMatha has not allowed a point over the past eight quarters.

Next week, DeMatha (2-1) plays host Saturday to regionally ranked McDonogh (Owings Mill, Md.). Franklin (1-1) travels Friday to Smyrna, Del.