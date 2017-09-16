No contest: No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) rolls over Narbonne (Calif.)

Okay, so No. 11 Centennial (Corona, Calif.) didn’t get off to the smoothest start Friday night.

It got much better, of course. After that momentary banner snafu, host Centennial came around to eventually throttle Narbonne, 52-6, in a matchup of two of the top teams in Calif.

According to the Press-Enterprise, Centennial’s offense ran 68 plays through the first three quarters and built a 28-0 halftime lead en route to the decisive win. Running back Octavio Cortes was the star this week, rushing 20 times for 120 yards and scoring four touchdowns (three rushing) to lead the Huskies.

Quarterback Tanner McKee finished 20-for-27 for 241 yards and this sweet shovel pass for a TD to Cortes.

Narbonne only had 194 yards of offense, 80 of those coming on Jermar Jefferson’s touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Centennial (3-1), whose only loss was to No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) by a 40-20 score on Sept. 2, continued its domination of Calif. opponents.

”There were a few hiccups late against IMG, but the defense really has played 16 quarters of great football,” Huskies coach Matt Logan told the Press-Enterprise Friday night.

The Huskies have two straight bye weeks before returning to action at Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.) on Oct. 6.