No rush for Romeo Langford's college decision

Those anticipating a commitment from Romeo Langford can expect to wait a while longer.

Langford, a New Albany High School star and one of the nation’s top basketball recruits in the 2018 class, told the Courier-Journal’s Kenzie Winstead recently that he doesn’t plan on making a decision on a college until next season at the earliest.

“It’s going to be at the beginning of the season or after the season,“ said Langford, leaving open the possibility he could wait until April’s late signing period.

The 6-foot-5 Langford is rated the nation’s No. 3 overall 2018 prospect and No. 1 shooting guard, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

He hasn’t updated his recruitment much publicly, but Duke is considered the favorite to land his signature, according to 247Sports’ crystal ball feature, which combines predictions from various experts. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are currently tied for the second spot in the crystal ball ratings. Kansas, North Carolina, UCLA and perhaps others also figure to have significant interest.

New Albany, rated No. 1 in the state’s final coaches poll released Sunday night, begins play this week in the state tournament in hopes of repeating as Class 4A champion.

Meanwhile, Langford has continued to deal with his growing celebrity status during this season. For example, after every game this season – home and away – Langford sits and signs every autograph asked of him.

“I don’t want anyone who wants my autograph not to get it,” he said. “I don’t want a kid to leave sad or mad because they didn’t get my autograph. I have time to do it. I have nothing else to do. Why not stay after (the game) and do it?”

