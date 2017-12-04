No shot clock for Wisconsin high school basketball after WIAA rejects proposal

The much ballyhooed efforts to introduce a shot clock to boys and girls basketball competition in Wisconsin came to a swift and decisive end when the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association rejected the proposal in a vote by the WIAA Board of Control.

As reported by Wisconsin CBS affiliate WSAW, the WIAA Board of Control voted 7-3 against installing a 35-second shot clock across all forms of high school basketball in the state.

“There’s cost, I think there’s training. I think my big thing would be the training of the officials, and training of an operator,” WIAA Board of Control President Scott Winch told WSAW. “As we’ve heard from our membership, it’s just not the right time to be implementing this on a state-wide level.”

WIAA Board of Control Repeals Implementation of Basketball Shot Clock; Rural/Urban Plan Advances » READ MORE: https://t.co/uk4YCsJdk9 See Board President, Scott Winch's reaction after today's shot clock decision » pic.twitter.com/TCDySClwQF — WIAA (@wiaawi) December 1, 2017

While the number of budgetary and logistical questions may have killed the initiative this time, Winch and others are hopeful that coaches will spur the initiative back on to the board’s agenda in the months ahead, perhaps via a pilot program with an individual conference or league.