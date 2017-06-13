Are extended unofficial visits becoming a Michigan thing?

Extended unofficial visits are uncommon but not unprecedented. Rivals national recruiting director Mike Farrell says they happen “probably a couple of times each spring or summer every year to different schools.”

Michigan is about to have its second such reported visit when Noah Cain, ranked as the No. 1 running back in the Class of 2019 by 247Sports, spends four days in Ann Arbor later this month.

Cain confirmed that he will be on campus June 22 to 25. Michigan’s elite camp is scheduled for June 23. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

“I just want to see if I can see myself being there on a daily basis,” Cain told USA TODAY Sports. “I want to spend time meeting Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and his staff.”

While an official visit cannot extend beyond 48 hours and is paid for by the school, students or their parents need to pay expenses for an unofficial visit and are not faced with time constraints.

Cain, from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), has 21 reported offers, with the most recent coming from Florida State last week.

Michigan has had other extended unofficial visits dating back several years, including linebacker Jonathan Jones, who spent five days on the Michigan campus in June 2015. He would eventually sign with Notre Dame on National Signing Day in February 2016.

Cain’s visit follows a five-day unofficial by St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) linebacker Anthony Solomon in April. Solomon came in early for the spring game.

“It was my idea,” Solomon told USA TODAY High School Sports in April. “I wanted to see how they practice and perform on game day, and I wanted to explore Ann Arbor and get a feel for the environment.”