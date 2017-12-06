Police: Volleyball coach admitted to sex with 15-year-old player

MUNCIE, Ind. – A local volleyball coach has been accused of repeatedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl he coached.

Nolan Michael Brand, who observed his 24th birthday on Sunday, was arrested Monday on five preliminary charges – three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, child seduction and child exploitation.

He was released from the Delaware County jail on Monday night after posting a $40,000 bond.

Brand had been an assistant coach for the Central High School girls volleyball team, and also coached for the local Munciana Volleyball Club.

City police said they were informed Monday of allegations Brand had been having “a sexual relationship” with the teenager.

Officers reviewed text and Snapchat exchanges between the teen and coach recovered from the girl’s phone.

Later, after Brand gave investigators permission to examine his phone, they found photos and a video that confirmed the sexual activity.

Brand allegedly admitted to police he had sex “on several occasions” with the girl, usually at his South Batavia Avenue home.

The coach told city police investigator Kristofer Swanson that he and the girl became “emotionally involved” after she came to his home “to get assistance with homework.”

A report contained no allegations of improper conduct at any location other than in Brand’s home and car.

The video was apparently produced on Sept. 29, the document said, about two weeks before the Central volleyball season ended.

In a Tuesday release, Muncie Community Schools officials said they contacted the city police department and Child Protective Services this week after learning of the allegations.

“The accused ended his employment on Oct. 14, 2017, after being employed by MCS for two and a half months,” the release said. “When he was hired, all required background checks were completed appropriately. At the time of his arrest, he was not employed with MCS.”

“We are obviously shocked and dismayed by the allegations,” Ana Pichardo, MCS spokesman, said. “We will continue to support all of our students and families while assisting investigators during their investigation.”

Mike Lingenfelter, an official with the Munciana Volleyball Club, said Tuesday he could not discuss the “personnel matter,” but acknowledged Brand was no longer affiliated with the organization.

Later in the day, the Yorktown-based volleyball club issued a statement on this week’s developments: “Upon learning of allegations of improper conduct by Nolan Brand, Munciana immediately severed all ties with him Monday morning.

“Although the involved student is not, nor ever has been associated with the Munciana program, we share our community’s view that her well-being is of paramount importance.”

Brand had identified himself on social media as a “head volleyball coach” for Munciana.

