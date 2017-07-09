Nolan Gorman, Noah Naylor advance to High School Home Run Derby final

Noah Naylor, a Texas A&M commit from of St. Joan of Arc Catholic School (Mississauga, Ontario), and Nolan Gorman, an Arizona commit from Sandra Day O’Connor (Glendale, Ariz.), have advanced to the finals of the fifth annual High School Home Run Derby in Miami.

The players will face off during breaks of the Home Run Derby on Monday at 8 pm. ET on ESPN.

Naylor hit 15 home runs to advance to the final and was joined by his brother, Josh, a Marlins first-round draft pick in 2015 who is playing in the Futures Game. Josh Naylor competed in the high school derby in 2014.

Gorman hit 14 home runs. Among his blasts was one measured at 459 feet.

“This was awesome, and it’s going to be a once- in-a-lifetime experience [Monday],” Gorman told MLB.com. “It was a lot of fun out there, and I’m glad I was able to show what I can do. I’ll have the same approach Monday — just have some fun.”

Noah Naylor (brother of #Padres' Josh) & Nolan Gorman advanced in HS #HRDerby thanks to dingers like this one: https://t.co/pI5aFyK3Uc pic.twitter.com/4ackGsatzf — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 9, 2017

The other competitors were Bryce Bush of De La Salle Collegiate (Warren, Mich.), Elijah Cabell of Winter Park (Fla.), Triston Casas of American Heritage School (Plantation, Fla.),Jarred Kelenic of Waukesha (Wis.) West, and Kevin Vargas of International Baseball Academy (Salinas, Puerto Rico).