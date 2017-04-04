Nominate a scholar athlete for Sports Awards scholarship

High school athletes are often feted for their accomplishments in sporting arenas.

When a basketball player scores 30 points or a football player runs for four touchdowns in a game, thousands of fans will see it.

But those fans don’t see it when that same athlete spends countless hours studying in libraries or pushes themselves to higher levels in academic arenas.

The Statesman Journal will recognize athletes for their academic accomplishments.

At the June 6 Statesman Journal Sports Awards, one scholar athlete from the Mid-Valley will be awarded the Scholar Athlete Award and receive a $5,000 scholarship.

To nominate an athlete, fill out the form at http://community.statesmanjournal.com/sportsawards/2017/scholar.php

Nominations close at midnight on April 16.

Three finalists will be selected from those nominated by a panel of judges.

The three finalists will be invited to the Statesman Journal Sports Awards where the winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship.

For more information about the event go to StatesmanJournal.com/sportsawards

