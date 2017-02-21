Nominate a student athlete for Heart and Desire Award

Achievement in sports isn’t always about athletes who throw the most touchdown passes, score the most points, serve the most aces or card the most birdies.

It’s also about difference makers who impact their teams in ways that may not show up statistically.

The Statesman Journal will honor a high school athlete who exhibited heart and desire in a variety of ways during the June 6 Statesman Journal Sports Awards at the Salem Convention Center.

The Heart and Desire Award will honor one athlete who leads on and off the field. These type of leaders are often not starters or stars on their teams. Nominees for this award are individuals who show up and give maximum effort and support the team, even if they are on the sidelines.

Cancer survivor gives to hospital through former NFL player

Nominate an athlete for Comeback Player Award

Last season then-South Salem High School seniors Elijah Schwartz and Damian Moe made the boys varsity basketball team after being cut the previous three years. They didn’t play much, but found themselves in the starting lineup in a late-season victory over North Salem that clinched the Greater Valley Conference championship.

Schwartz, who served as a student manager along with Moe in the seasons they didn’t make the team, was awarded the Heart and Desire Award.

To nominate an athlete for the award, fill out the form at www.statesmanjournal.com/nominate.

Early bird tickets for the dinner/awards event cost $50 and are available through March 12. General admission tickets are $65 and will be available through May 27. Tickets can be purchased here: www.statesmanjournal.com/SportsAwards.

This year’s special guest for the Statesman Journal Sports Awards will be Mia Hamm, who is recognized as one of the greatest women’s soccer players of all time. She led the United States to two World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals.

ghorowitz@StatesmanJournal.com or Twitter.com/ghorowitz