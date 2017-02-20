Menu
Football

Nominate an athlete for Comeback Player Award

Regis's Josh Scrocca receives the Comeback Player Award during the Mid-Valley Sports Awards banquet on Tuesday, June 7, 2016, at the Salem Convention Center.

It’s one of the most universal experiences in sports: The comeback.

All great athletes have to overcome something, injuries, illnesses, living conditions or even losing a big game.

The Statesman Journal will honor a high school athlete who made a great comeback this year at the June 6 Statesman Journal Sports Awards at the Salem Convention Center.

The Comeback Player Award will honor one person who suffered an injury or was removed from competition for other reasons and returned to excel.

Last year, Regis’ Josh Scrocca came back from Crohn’s disease and a car accident to lead his football team in rushing in the state semifinals and was awarded the Comeback Award.

To nominate an athlete for the award, fill out the form at www.statesmanjournal.com/nominate.

Early bird tickets for the dinner/awards event cost $50 and are available through March 12. General admission costs $65 and will be available through May 27. Tickets can be purchased here: www.statesmanjournal.com/sportsawards.

bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com or Twitter.com/bpoehler

Statesman Journal Sports Awards

