Nominees for Indiana Sports Awards' premier awards

Scholar Athlete

Drew Minnich, NorthWood

Minnich plays football, basketball and baseball at NorthWood. He is ranked No. 1 in his class of 197 students and has a 4.0 GPA. He will play baseball at Cedarville University in the fall. He was named an Indianapolis Colts All-State Academic All-Star during the 2016 football season and led the team to a state finals appearance. He was awarded the IHSAA’s Eskew Mental Attitude Award winner, is a National Honor Society member and a member of the NorthWood Student Leadership Academy.

Kiara Bailey, Evansville Bosse

A member of the soccer, basketball and track teams, Bailey entered the year with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. She volunteers with the Evansville Rescue Mission’s Color Run and with Operation Hot Mess Trash Pickup, and belongs to the Student Council and the International Club, among other activities.

Olivia Reed, Yorktown

Reed led the Tigers to four consecutive volleyball conference championships, back-to-back state finals berths and a state title during her senior year. She was named to the Academic All-State team this season. She is a National Honors Society member, a member of the student council and was student body president during her senior year.

Courage

Courvoisier McCauley, Manual

McCauley uses basketball as a way to escape a rough neighborhood that has frequent shootings and an ever-present drug issue. His half-court shot gave Manual a win over Attucks in the City tournament semifinals in January. He will attend Woodstock Academy (Conn.) next year. “As you see people fail and fall victim to drugs and crime and things like that, it has made me want to go a different way,” McCauley told IndyStar in January. “Basketball is that way out for me.”

Ajanae’ Thomas, North Central

Thomas is a standout girl’s basketball player for the Panthers while having grown up helping to care for her little brother. Her mother was murdered by her father in 2009, when Thomas was 10 years old. She and her brother have since moved in with their grandmother. During her senior season, she averaged 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, helping the Panthers to their first sectional title since 2012. The senior has earned a scholarship to play collegiately at Indiana State.

Caroline Kavanaugh, Perry Meridian

Kavanaugh runs cross-country for the Falcons, plays the violin and excels academically while dealing with a brain tumor discovered seven years ago that cannot be fully removed. She is the vice president of her chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is a member of the National Honor Society. She underwent a 4 ½ hour surgery in February 2016 to remove half of the tumor. Despite being in the hospital for more than three weeks, she returned to the cross-country course in time for practice this fall.

Comeback

Titus McCoy, Center Grove

McCoy, who entered the season as a candidate for IndyStar Mr. Football, sprained his ankle in the team’s first game of the season. He was expected to miss four to five weeks, but returned two weeks later against Carmel. Later in the season, he suffered a left leg injury that sidelined him until team’s sectional opener. In the team’s regional win against Warren Central, McCoy scored three touchdowns. He scored touchdowns in semistate and state finals as well, finishing with 11 rushing scores on the season. He will play football next year at Indiana State.

James Franklin, Cathedral

Franklin has dealt with seizures since birth. He has two or three per month, and had one during a basketball game against Northwest in January. He had eight seizures that month and spent part of February at Riley Children’s Hospital for testing. He will have respective epilepsy surgery this summer. The sophomore, who averaged 9 points per game this season, already has an offer to play collegiately at IUPUI.

Andrew Williams, Heritage Christian

Williams, who helped the Eagles boys soccer team to the regional semifinal, in which he scored a goal and an assist, had to go to the emergency room mid-game after banging heads with a Tipton player. He got six staples in his head without anesthesia, then returned midway through the team’s regional final against Crawfordsville. He scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime. Williams was also a key member of Heritage Christian’s regional champion basketball team this season.

Coach of the Year

Bill Vieth, Evansville Memorial boys soccer

Vieth led the Tigers to a 19-4-1 record this season and a state title with a 2-1 win over Chesterton. It marked Vieth’s third state title with the program, becoming just the third coach in state history with three or more state championships It was a surprise title for Memorial after having graduated its entire back line. Memorial made its eighth state finals appearance which tied for second-most in state history. Vieth was named 2016 National Soccer Coaches Association of America Boys Soccer Coach of the Year for Indiana.

Bruce Scifres, Roncalli

Scifres won his seventh state title with Roncalli this season, leading them to a 15-0 record. He resigned after the season, ending a 27-year run as Rebels coach. This year’s title was the first for Scifres since the program won three straight from 2002-2004. He is one of nine coaches in state history to win three consecutive titles. Scifres finished 248-88 at Roncalli and will take over this summer as the executive director of the Catholic Youth Organization in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

Mark James, Ben Davis

After 35 years as a head coach, James finally won his first state title. He led the Giants to a 23-5 season that culminated with a Class 4A championship win over Fort Wayne North Side. It marked the first time in six seasons with the program that James advanced a team in the state tournament.

Jean Kesterson, Cathedral

Kesterson’s 27-year run with the Irish culminated in a second straight Class 4A state title. The Irish, who ended the season ranked No. 16 in the nation, finished 31-2 and on a 14-game winning streak. Kesterson led the Irish to a combined 67-2 record over her final two seasons. Kesterson won eight state titles and a national title (2015) as Cathedral’s head coach.

Team of the year

Carmel girls swimming

The Carmel girls swimming team won an unprecedented 31st consecutive state title this year. The Greyhounds won eight of 11 championship races and finished with 386.50 points — 197.5 points more than second place Chesterton (189 points).

Crispus Attucks boys basketball

The Tigers won their first state title since 1959 with a thrilling 73-71 victory over Twin Lakes in the Class 3A title game. The team won 25 games and made history throughout its run. In addition to ending its title drought, the program won its first regional title since 1970 and first semistate title since 1959.

Crothersville girls basketball

With its 72-69 win over West Washington in the sectional championship, Crothersville won the first sectional title for any athletic program in the 103 years since the school became a member of the IHSAA in 1914. The team finished the season 19-9. “We know a sectional championship is like a state title here,” senior Kashmir Kelshaw said.

Yorktown girls volleyball

The Tigers won their first state title since 2011 after finishing as runners-up last season. Yorktown finished the season 37-1 and ranked 11th nationally. Yorktown capped its season with 27 consecutive wins that culminated with a 3-1 win over Providence in a rematch of the 2015 state finals.

