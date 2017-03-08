Nominees sought for I Am Sport Award, presented by Nike

Who embodies sport, and who wants to pass the game along to the next generation? We’re looking for you.

The News-Leader seeks high school student athletes committed to getting kids active in their community, because the reality is that fewer and fewer kids today have the opportunity to experience the benefits of positive youth sports experiences and physical activity. That’s why we are giving out the first I Am Sport Award, presented by Nike at the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards.

If you know a high school athlete who is doing something to get kids active in their community, we invite you to nominate them below. Nominees have a chance to win the I Am Sport Award, presented by Nike. Voting for your favorite nominations begins March 8, and the nominees with the most votes will be invited to attend the News-Leader Sports Awards to find out if they won, connect with other local nominees, and celebrate the area’s first I Am Sport Award.

How it works: We ask student-athletes, parents, coaches, school officials and organizations to upload a photo of the student-athlete along with an explanation of why that athlete should win: http://news-leader.secondstreetapp.com/i-am-sport-award/

The News-Leader Sports Awards take place Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater and recognize some of the top performers in high school athletics from the Springfield area.