Norco (Calif.) remains No. 1 in Super 25 softball rankings

Stability reigned in the latest USA TODAY Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Super 25.

Norco (Calif.) continues in the No. 1 spot and has won 38 of its last 39 games, including a pair of victories within the last week. The Cougars (27-0) have outscored opponents 191-36 this season.

There were no changes in the top 16 spots with 15 of the 16 teams going unbeaten. La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) was idle.

Oakleaf (27-2), Donovan Catholic (16-0), Londonderry (7-0) and Moniteau (14-0) all moved up one place in positions 17-20, while No. 21 Stockdale (24-1) and No. 22 North Augusta (22-1-1) each advanced two spots.

Previously unranked Oshkosh North (13-2) of Wisconsin slides in as the new No. 23 team. Scott County from Kentucky fell to No. 24 and Hurricane (22-3) from West Virginia moved in at No. 25.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the Super 25.