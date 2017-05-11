Norco (Calif.) remains No. 1 in Super 25 softball rankings

Norco (Calif.) kept rolling as the top team in the USA TODAY Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Super 25.

The Cougars (29-0) have scored 161 more runs than they allowed — a 201-40 margin — and winning 40 of its 41 games. Among the challenges on the schedule this week is a rematch with Roosevelt, which lost 1-0 to Norco on April 25.

Norco pitcher Taylor Dockins tied the Southern Section record for career wins at 103, owned by former Mission Viejo star Taylor McQuillin, on the same afternoon that Norco trailed in a game for the first time all season. Corona Santiago briefly took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning before Norco’s offense bounced back, racking up four unanswered runs across the following six innings as Dockins settled into a groove for a 5-3 victory, and 28-0 record this season.

The top 10 teams in the rankings remained the same for the third consecutive week.

No. 11 South Granville (20-0) from North Carolina and No. 12 Westminster Christian (45-2-1) from Alabama both won twice to leapfrog new No. 13 Oak Park-River Forest (22-1), an Illinois team that suffered its first loss of the season and dropped two positions.

Elsewhere, Donovan Catholic (20-0) from New Jersey had a 4-0 week to surge four spots to No. 14, while No. 15 Hendrickson (27-1) from Texas and No. 16 Oakleaf (28-2) from Florida gained one spot apiece.

Unbeaten Maryland school Leonardtown (19-0) — which has only allowed six runs all season — joined the rankings this week at No. 21 as the lone newcomer.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the Super 25.