Norco (Calif.) remains No. 1 in Super 25 softball rankings

Norco (Calif.) kept rolling as the top team in the USA TODAY Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Super 25.

The Cougars (29-0) have scored 161 more runs than they allowed — a 201-40 margin — and winning 40 of its 41 games. Among the challenges on the schedule this week is a rematch with Roosevelt, which lost 1-0 to Norco on April 25.

During the rankings week, Norco pitcher Taylor Dockins broke the Southern Section record for career wins at 104, formerly owned by ex-Mission Viejo star Taylor McQuillin, with a 5-1 victory against Centennial.

The top 10 teams in the rankings remained the same for the third consecutive week.

No. 11 South Granville (20-0) from North Carolina and No. 12 Westminster Christian (45-2-1) from Alabama both won twice to leapfrog new No. 13 Oak Park-River Forest (22-1), an Illinois team that suffered its first loss of the season and dropped two positions.

Elsewhere, Donovan Catholic (20-0) from New Jersey had a 4-0 week to surge four spots to No. 14, while No. 15 Hendrickson (27-1) from Texas and No. 16 Oakleaf (28-2) from Florida gained one spot apiece.

Unbeaten Maryland school Leonardtown (19-0) — which has only allowed six runs all season — joined the rankings this week at No. 21 as the lone newcomer.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the Super 25.