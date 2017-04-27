Norco (Calif.) remains No. 1, Penn (Ind.) makes big jump in Super 25 softball

The top 23 teams in the latest USA TODAY Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association went undefeated last week, but there was still some shuffling.

The top four spots remained the same – Norco (Calif.), Pinnacle (Phoenix), Cape Fear (N.C.) and Bishop O’Connell (Virginia Beach, Va.).

RELATED: Full Super 25 softball rankings

The Highlanders (25-0) won 8-0 at Centennial and edged Roosevelt 1-0 in their two contests. Norco has outscored its opponents 173-23, and has won 36 of its last 37 games.

No. 5 Coral Springs Charter (24-1) and No. 6 Los Alamitos (19-3) flipped places this week, followed by La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.), Woodinville (Wash.) and Bentonville (Ark.). Gahr (Cerritos, Calif.) moved up from No. 14 to round out the top 10.

The biggest mover of the week was Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.), which is 15-0 and jumped from No. 24 to No. 14 after winning six games in the last week.

No. 13 Westminster Christian (Fla.), now 40-2-1, also won six games and Oak Park-River Forest (Ohio), now 14-0, won five.

Unbeaten teams Crown Point (11-0) of Indiana, Donovan Catholic (14-0) of New Jersey, Londonderry (5-0) of New Hampshire and Moniteau (12-0) of Pennsylvania are among five newcomers to the rankings.

Scott County (20-2) returns to the Super 25 for the first time in three weeks, while fellow Kentucky school Male (15-2) is the other new addition.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the Super 25.