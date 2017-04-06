Norco (Calif.) remains No. 1, six newcomers in Super 25 softball

Norco (Calif.) remains No. 1 in this week’s USA TODAY Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Super 25 for softball, but there was plenty of shuffling.

Norco (14-0) did not play last week and has outscored its last three opponents 26-0, entering Thursday’s game against Mesa (Murietta, Calif.).

Pinnacle (Phoenix) jumped two spots to No. 2 and has outscored its last six opponents 70-7 to move to 24-1. Cape Fear (N.C.), Willis (Texas) and Los Alamitos (Calif.) each had unbeaten weeks to move two spots to complete the Top 5.

Six new teams enter the Super 25; those teams have a combined mark of 98-4. La Cuerve (N.M.) leads that group at No. 11 with a 15-0 mark, followed by Fort Myers (Fla.) at No. 12 with a 20-1 record. Stockdale (Calif.) is No. 13 and has outscored its opponents 54-0 in its last five games. No. 16 Bentonville (Ark.) has eight shutout wins. Also new to the Super 25: Enka (Okla.) at No. 18 and Kingwood (Texas) at No. 24.

California schools Amador Valley, Sheldon and Clovis; Immaculate Heart Academy in New Jersey and D.H. Conley of North Carolina dropped out.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the Super 25.