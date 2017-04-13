Norco (Calif.) solidifies spot atop Super 25 softball rankings

Seven more wins solidified Norco (Calif.) as the top team in the USA TODAY Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Super 25.

The Highlanders (21-0) edged No. 5 Los Alamitos, 1-0, in the semifinals of the Michelle Carew Classic, then Taylor Dockins threw a six-hitter to blank previously ranked Orange Lutheran, 4-0, in the championship game.

“To shut out those two teams on the same day is an impressive achievement,” Norco coach Rick Robinson told the Riverside (Calif.) Press-Enterprise. ”We’re playing at the top of our game, but I still think there is room for improvement.”

The top three remain unchanged as Pinnacle (Phoenix) and Cape Fear (N.C.) each won twice.

Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) went 4-0 and moved up to No. 4 from No. 6. Los Alamitos remains No. 5 despite the loss to Norco on the heels of a 5-1 week.

Coral Springs (Fla.) Charter (19-1) and Texas’ Johnson (22-1) improved their standing three places, while New Mexico’s La Cueva (17-0), California’s Stockdale (17-0) and Washington’s Woodinville (9-0) all moved in to the Top 10.

No. 11 Bentonville (Ark), with a 20-1 mark, and No. 14 Deer Park (Texas), now 25-4 were the other two schools with four victories during the week.

Four newcomers entered the Super 25 at spots 19 to 22: Lexington (Tenn.), Cibola (Yuma, Ariz.), Ballard (Louisville) and Carroll (Southlake, Texas). The teams have a combined 97-2-1 record.

Fort Myers (Fla.), Lakewood Ranch (Fla.), Enka (N.C.) and Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.) dropped out this week.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the Super 25.