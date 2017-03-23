Norco (Calif.) takes top spot in Super 25 softball loaded with new teams

Norco (Calif.) has moved to 11-0 and has taken over the No. 1 ranking in the first USA TODAY Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Super 25 of the regular season.

Norco, which had been No. 4 in the Preseason Super 25, has outscored its opponents 41-5 over the last four games, including Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of Diamond Ranch (Pomona).

RELATED: Full Super 25 rankings

Spain Park (Ala.), which was unranked in the preseason, moved up to No. 2 after beating rival Oak Mountain, 2-1, on Monday. Spain Park (22-1) suffered its first loss Tuesday, 14-7, to Hewitt-Trussville.

Hendrickson (Texas), also unranked in the preseason, is No. 3 with a 20-0 record.

Pinnacle (Ariz.) jumped from No. 25 to No. 4 with its 18-1 start. That includes a 12-0, five-inning stunner against current No. 5 Desert Ridge (11-1).

Seventeen of the 25 teams were unranked in the preseason. In all, 20 of the 25 teams have one loss or less. That includes No. 10 Willis (21-1), which beat Brenham, 3-2, on Tuesday in the bottom of the seventh, and reigning Kentucky state titlist Scott County (3-0) at No. 20, which has outscored its three opponents 27-0 and allowed just one hit in each contest.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.