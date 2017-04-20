Norco (Calif.) solidifies hold on No. 1 in Super 25 softball rankings

Norco (Calif.) remained undefeated and continued to solidify its spot as the No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Super 25.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

Norco (23-0) has outscored its last 10 opponents by a total of 51-8 and won 34 of its last 35 games overall. The lone loss during that stretch was a 1-0 defeat to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) in the CIF Southern Section playoffs to close the 2016 season.

Every team in the top six went undefeated last week and remained in the same order. La Cueva (N.M.), which won twice to move to 19-0, moved up to No. 7. Woodinville (Wash.) moved up to two spots to No. 8, Bentonville (Ark.) was up two to No. 9 and Stockdale (Calif.) was up a position to round out the top 10.

Along with Woodinville and Bentonville, South Granville (N.C.) and Hendrickson (Texas) each moved up two spots. South Granville is now No. 11; Hendrickson is now No. 23.

Unbeaten No. 12 Lakewood (11-0), No. 15 Oak Park-River Forest (9-0) and No. 24 Penn (9-0), plus one-loss No. 25 North Augusta (18-1-1) lead six newcomers to the rankings. Two-loss Florida schools No. 16 Oakleaf (22-2) and No. 17 West Orange (20-2) are the others.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the Super 25.