Norco pitcher Taylor Dockins ties CIF Southern Section record with 103rd win after surviving liver cancer

It wasn’t enough that Taylor Dockins would survive liver cancer to return as a starting pitcher for the nation’s top-ranked softball program. No, the Norco star returned to become the ace, and go on to tie the all time California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section record with 103 career wins.

Dockins tied the existing mark, owned by former Mission Viejo star Taylor McQuillin, on the same afternoon that Norco trailed in a game for the first time all season. Corona Santiago briefly took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning before Norco’s offense bounced back, racking up four unanswered runs across the following six innings as Dockins settled into a groove for a 5-3 victory, and 28-0 record this season.