Norco (Calif.) stays No. 1 in Super 25 softball rankings with showdown looming

Two more wins kept California’s Norco rolling atop the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll with a Friday showdown with No. 6 Los Alamitos in the CIF Southern Section championship game looming.

The Cougars have now won 44 of their last 45 contests. The lone loss during that stretch was an 1-0 loss to Mater Dei in their 2016 finale — the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

Cape Fear (N.C.) suffered its first loss, but offset that with two more victories to continue as the No. 2 team, while Woodinville (Wash.) won four games to jump over idle Bishop O’Connell (Va.) and Coral Springs Charter (Fla.) for the third-place slot.

With a lot of teams not playing, six teams that won all their games over the past week surged three spots apiece, including Los Alamitos, Oak Park-River Forest (Ill.) and South Granville (N.C.) in positions 6-8, plus No. 13 Moniteau (Pa.), No. 18 Crown Point (Ind.) and No. 20 Male (Louisville).

No. 12 Penn (Ind.) and No. 17 Londonderry (N.H.) joined Woodinville in each advancing two places.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.