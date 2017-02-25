North Caddo, Plain Dealing among area teams winning playoff openers​

District 1-5A has been eliminated from the 2017 non-select LHSAA Class 5A playoffs through one round of March Madness after Southwood lost to No. 4 Chalmette 77-53 on Friday night.

Airline lost Thursday evening, but the district still has Byrd and Evangel alive in select’s Division I and those two schools are due to meet Tuesday at Byrd.

Three of the four District 1-4A teams in play won, with just Huntington falling on the road.

Lincoln Prep 67, Montgomery 26: At Grambling, Chanse Robinson poured in 19 points and pulled down 9 rebounds in the win. Tylan Dean added 15 points for coach LeShaun Johnson.

Plain Dealing 78, Homer 40: Dakeldrick Oliver led four Lions in double figures with 17 points against the Pelicans in Class 1A. Tyjaun Thomas added 16 points, Desmond Ford 14 and Jakaleb McGee 13 for the Lions.

Glenmora 88, Stanley 56: Stanley lost on the road in Class B despite 22 points from Jacobi Forte 22.

North Caddo 82, Oakdale 31: At Vivian, the Rebels had little trouble advancing in the Class 2A state playoffs.

St. Charles 64, Calvary 39: At St. Charles, the Cavaliers bowed out of the select playoffs against a tough St. Charles club.

Madison 77, Mansfield 69: At Madison, the Wolverines played well against the No. 5 team in Class 3A but couldn’t get a win.

Red River 48, Mentorship Academy 46: At Coushatta, the Bulldogs won a close one to open the Class 2A state playoffs.

Natchitoches Central 90, Thibodaux 52: At Natchitoches, the Chiefs had little trouble dispatching the south Louisiana visitors as they roll into the second round in Class 5A.

Many 59, General Trass 45: At Many, General Trass hasn’t had much luck in the playoffs this year, but the visitor gave the Tigers fits in the 2A playoff game.

Lakeview 76, Springfield 55: At Campti, the No. 12 Gators (14-11) took care of business early to advance to the second round in Class 2A.

Lakeside 69, Welsh 51: At Sibley, the Warriors found a lot to like in this opponent to open their playoff campaign.

Haynesville 72, Merryville 47: At Haynesville, the Tors made Merryville easy pickings to open their Class 1A state playoff run.

Arcadia 66, Basile 43: At Arcadia, the defending state champs stormed Basile in the Class A playoff opener.

Grand Lake 42, Logansport 40: The Tigers came with a 3-pointer of advancing to the Class A second round.

Ruston 54, Dutchtown 41: At Ruston, the Bearcats will be continuing on in Class 5A with the win.

