North Caddo, Red River advance to 2A quarters

Two of the top teams in the state in any class, North Caddo and Red River, continued their march toward what could be a showdown in Hammond with victories on Monday night.

The Lady Bulldogs topped Ferriday 81-45 after a 24-12 win in the second quarter to put the visitors away. Red River (26-8) got 28 points from Oksanna Williams, 20 from Lakeya Lewis and 12 from Makayia Hallmon in the win.

North Caddo 73, DeQuincy 41: At DeQuincy, going on the road in the LHSAA Class 2A playoffs didn’t slow down the Lady Rebels’ machine. Destiny Rice scored 20 points, Keyarrea Easter added 16 and Jadah Martin 10 as North Caddo rolled into the quarterfinals. North Caddo will meet No. 6 Madison Prep in the quarterfinals.

Natchitoches Central 70, Ponchatoula 41: At Natchitoches, the Lady Chiefs got (23-8) 25 points from Jolie Williams, 16 from Jada Duncantell and 12 from Kierra Brimzy in advancing to the 5A quarterfinals for a second straight season.

Loranger 64, Woodlawn 51: At Loranger, the Lady Knights (17-10) held their own against 4A’s No. 1 team before falling on the road.

Salmen 56, Benton 49: At Benton, despite 21 points from Qua Chambers, 16 from Emily Ward and 10 from Abbie Wynn, the Lady Tigers (18-15) were eliminated from the LHSAA Class 4A state playoffs by Salmen (23-10).

Ellender 74, Minden 64: Going on the road in the Class 4A playoffs proved tough for the Lady Tide (25-6), which closed out their season.

Huntington 54, Rayne 46: At Huntington, the Lady Raiders moved into the Class 4A quarterfinals where they’ll go on the road to play No. 2 DeRidder, a 41-28 winner over South Terrebonne, later this week.

Iota 69, BTW 63: The Lady Lions got a home date but couldn’t pull out a second-round win in the Class 3A playoffs.

Lincoln Prep 70, Elton 34: At Elton, a double-double of 30 points and 12 rebounds by Amber Collinsworth enabled the Lady Kittens to move into the 1A quarterfinals. Jesse Anderson posted 18 points and 10 board, while Jade Anderson added 11 points.

Block at Homer 63, Block 55: At Homer, the Lady Pelicans (22-10) bounded into the Class A quarters behind 21 points from LaDiamond Williams and 19 from LaDasha Casey. Block closed out at 15-11.

Stanley 67, Hornbeck 36: At Stanley, Mckayla Williams poured in 31 points, Destiney Jones added 15 and Albreunya Thomas 12 for Stanley (23-8).

Mamou 67, Lakeview 54: At Mamou, Lakeview (16-11) saw its season come to a close in Class 2A on the road.

Lake Arthur 85, Many 58: At Lake Charles, the Lady Tigers (12-15) suffered a blowout loss in the Class 2A playoffs against Lake Arthur (24-5).

Arcadia 78, Basile 41: At Arcadia, the defending champion Lady Hornets ran their record to 28-1 as they moved into the Class A quarterfinals with the lopsided win.

North Central 64, Plain Dealing 44: The Lady Lions (15-12) closed out the season in the Class A playoffs on the road against No. 4 North Central (28-5).