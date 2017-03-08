North Caddo seeks first win in 4 semifinal berths

You’ll have to excuse the North Caddo boys’ basketball team if the squad is getting a little frustrated about the LHSAA Class 2A seedings.

Four a fourth consecutive season, coach Ron Meikle’s club has advanced to the semifinals where the Rebels have been stymied in their attempts to advance to a state title tilt. The previous three trips, however, have seen matchups against a No. 1 seed and eventual state champion. On Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. in Lake Charles’ Burton Coliseum, the No. 6 Rebels (25-10) get a bit of a break playing just a No. 2 seed in Rayville (28-5).

Battle tested from a tough regular-season slate that included games against Bossier, Fair Park, Natchitoches Central, Ouachita and Class 5A semifinalist West Monroe, along with two road playoff games, North Caddo may be up to the challenge this time around.

“We’re happy where we are right now,” Meikle said. “We had a lull around Christmas when we lost four in a row to some pretty good teams. Rayville will be a tough challenge, but we’ll have to find a way to get it done.”

North Caddo lost to Riverside (101-52 and 29-71) in the 2014 and 2015 semifinals, then fell 66-56 to Madison Prep last season.

The Rebels advanced after getting past Ferriday 69-64 on the road on Friday when the Trojans showed up with a surprise player.

“They had a 6-foot-7, 290-pound guy (Dare Rosenthal), who hadn’t played since the beginning of the year, and he caused us a lot of problems in the second half,” Meikle said. “They were cocky and thought they were gonna put it on us.”

The Rebels knocked down 21 of 26 free throws against the Trojans in a packed junior high gymnasium, connecting on 14 of 15 in the fourth quarter.

“That was the game right there,” Meikle said. “That was a lot of free throws, but we should have shot 35. It was a physical game.”

The Rebels have no shortage of talent behind Chris Thomas, Charrod Hill, Monterious Sanders, Devion Armstrong, Detaveus Easter, Ke’Shun Sanders and newcomer D.J. Scott, who became eligible in January. Thomas scored 25 points and Scott 15 against Ferriday.

“We have about six guards who can play, and a great senior class,” Meikle said.

The 6-5 Thomas and Hill have been leading the way offensively, and Meikle likes his team’s chances of advancing on Wednesday.

“This team came together during the summer and the guys decided they were going to be good, so they put in the work,” he said. “A team like that is hard to beat. We’re just going out there tomorrow and see what happens.”

