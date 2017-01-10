North Canyon turns to track guru Airabin Justin to lead football program

Airabin Justin, who works as a defensive backs coach at various high schools in the Valley, finally gets a chance to lead his own football program.

Justin, who works with elite high school and college athletes on speed work with his Showtyme Performance, will lead Phoenix North Canyon’s football program.

Justin also is the head track and field coach at the 5A Conference high school.

Justin worked under Brian Cole at North Canyon in 2005 when the Rattlers went 14-0 and won the 5A state championship.

He served as defensive backs coach at Scottsdale Chaparral last season. He also assisted at Peoria Liberty and Anthem Boulder Creek, working with defensive backs.

Justin replaces Jose Lucero, who left after one season leading the Rattlers to a winning record.

Justin, 35, has sent several North Canyon track athletes to college on scholarships. He did speed training work with former Scottsdale Desert Mountain receiver Mark Andrews, who now plays for Oklahoma.

He played college football at Utah and Northern Arizona and was a defensive back in the Canadian Football League. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL.

“Coach Justin is busy forming a staff that will be among the best in the state and is also meeting with members of last season’s staff who have expressed a desire to continue working with the team,” Athletic Director Aaron Dille said in an email statement.

