N.C. sophomore dies after basketball practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friends and family of a south Charlotte teen are mourning his sudden death.

Aaron Barker was a sophomore at Olympic High School and a guard on the school’s basketball team. Friends say Barker died shortly after returning home from basketball practice Saturday night.

An autopsy is being performed to determine his cause of death, but those who knew him have been left stunned.

“It’s very hard for us, he was more than just a basketball player. He was a young man that I loved as my own,” said Barker’s former coach Keith Gaines, who coached the teen for several years with the Charlotte Jets AAU team.

Barker stood at 6-3, but Gaines says he was anything but intimidating.

“If you were to meet him for the first time, you’d see this giant. But when you’d see him you’d just see warmth. He didn’t intimidate nobody, he had fun,” said Gaines.

On the court, Gaines says Barker was a fast learner and had a natural talent for the game.

“He was definitely at that next level. We would have been seeing him in the collegiate level. He was, to me, a D1 player. He took basketball seriously but he also had fun with it,” said Gaines.

But Gaines says Barker was so much more than a basketball player, saying Barker was funny, humble and was committed to school.

“I don’t want Aaron to be forgotten or known just as a basketball player, he was more than that. He was a nice, intelligent young man that was loved and that will always be loved. And I want his family to know that my organization and myself will always be there for you, we’ll always be there for them,” said Gaines.

More than 300 high school students gathered Sunday at a south Charlotte YMCA to play pick-up basketball in Barker’s honor.

Olympic High School will play their next basketball game Wednesday at Ardrey Kell High School.