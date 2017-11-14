N.C. basketball coach dies after collapsing during school's alumni game

One of North Carolina’s most beloved high school basketball coaches died over the weekend after collapsing on the court during an alumni game.

As reported by local NBC affiliate WABC, Gates County (N.C.) head coach Wayne Hathaway died after being transported to a local hospital following his collapse on the court during the Gates County alumni basketball game. He was 40 years old.

“He won a lot of games in this gym, but at the end of it, it wasn’t about wins and losses for him,” Gates County High Principal Jonathan Hayes told local NBC affiliate WAVY. “It was about kids getting better and becoming better as individuals.

“There is going to be some difficult times ahead. It’s going to be tough to fill those shoes.”