N.C. bill that would allow parents to put concussed kids back into games under scrutiny, to be changed

A bill that is being considered by the North Carolina legislature promotes several measures aimed at improving safety for middle school and high school athletes.

However, amid all of the emphasis on concussion awareness and proper treatment of head injuries in youth sports, one aspect of the bill has come under scrutiny – it would allow parents to choose when their concussed kids can return to the field.

You read that right. Should the bill pass, the injured athlete would not require approval from a qualified medical professional, but rather from mom and dad. Hard to believe, but that is what was being put forth, according to Vocativ.

Later Tuesday, however, state representative Greg Murphy said the provision will be removed from the bill.

“That’s going to be changed,” Murphy told USA TODAY, who is also a physician. “It’s not necessary because I don’t believe parents are medical professionals and they are not qualified to make such decisions.

“I’m not sure why that was included, but it’s definitely going to be removed.”

Currently, North Carolina law requires immediate removal of any student displaying concussion symptoms in a game. Should it pass, House Bill 116 would have given parents, rather than a qualified medical professional, the power to decide when their concussed child can resume playing.

“I don’t want to bash anything that supports student safety in athletics,” Dr. Katie Flanagan, Director of Athletic Training at East Carolina University, told Vocativ. “However, our state has a very robust concussion law.”

With the existence of the Gfeller-Waller Concussion Awareness Act, which was signed into law in North Carolina in 2011, many of its safety initiatives overlap with HB 116. That includes regular concussion safety training for school staff. Section 3b of the law protects concussed athletes by requiring clearance from a physician, neuropsychologist, nurse practitioner, or athletic trainer before being allowed to compete again.

House Bill 116 has its merits, according to Flanagan, who has over 37 years of medical experience. The bill supports creation of a database collecting catastrophic injuries that include concussions. But on the whole, she doesn’t think it will serve young athletes in the state well, with parental bias being but one of the reasons.