North Carolina lands commitment from 4-star ATH Dyami Brown

The Tar Heels landed a critical commitment on Tuesday, with top in-state athlete Dyami Brown announcing his plans to spend his college career in Chapel Hill.

The West Mecklenburg star chose the Tar Heels ahead of some 14 other scholarships, including from Florida State, Florida, Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State.

I will be commiting to the University of North Carolina #tarheels🐑 pic.twitter.com/YiWwJG03gs — Dyami Brown (@deuce2_) April 25, 2017

His final five programs also included Virginia Tech, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan. In the end, none of those powers could offer the relative comfort and relative confidence of nearby North Carolina, where his explosiveness should translate somewhere on the field from day one.

While his versatility is a key component of why the Tar Heels and others were so high on him, Brown seems likely to spend much of his early time on campus suiting up as a wide receiver. After a junior season in which he racked up 1,012 yards and 12 touchdowns on 54 receptions, a full time role as a wide receiver should suit Brown just fine.

While Dyami Brown is the immediate prize, his sophomore brother, running back Khafre Brown, also stands to be a major target for the Tar Heels in the months ahead. Having one of the tight-knit brothers on campus would only seem to increase the odds of getting the other. Do that, and Larry Fedora will really be in business.