North Carolina lands commitment from 4-star in-state LB Payton Wilson

Larry Fedora and North Carolina are heating up.

On Monday, the Tar Heels earned a commitment from Payton Wilson, one of the nation’s top linebacker prospects who is committed to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Wilson is a key UNC target because of both long-term positional need and his status as one of the top players in the Tar Heels’ home state.

Wilson chose UNC ahead of scholarship offers from 25 other schools, including national champion Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Virginia Tech. The junior at Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange made his announcement from the school’s gym after he previously considered delaying his official decision.

Blessed to say that I'm committing to play in the US army all-American bowl! pic.twitter.com/TfMcec8Z0Z — Payton Wilson (@payton_wilson21) March 11, 2017

According to 247 Sports, that would-be delay follows a visit to Ohio State in April, where Wilson was so impressed that he briefly considered other options. Instead, he decided that North Carolina was the right place for him.

Could that earlier visit to Columbus open the door to reconsidering his current commitment? It’s possible, though it apparently won’t impact his terrific sense of humor. When asked what he learned from the recruiting process, Wilson reportedly told the News & Observer, to “not do dumb things,” and stay off social media.

4 star recruit @payton_wilson21 to commit to a school today. watch here #PaytonWilson https://t.co/YI85E6iIrj — News of OC (@NewsofOrange) May 1, 2017

Larry Fedora will be thrilled to hear that.