North Carolina signee Jalek Felton honored at Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night

Jalek Felton, a senior at Gray Collegiate Academy (Columbia, S.C.), was honored Thursday as a Jordan Brand Classic All-American, as part of the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“I am really glad to be a part of this,” said Felton “I’m excited to go to New York, I’m excited to play, and show what I can do.”

Felton is ranked the No. 26 player overall, No. 1 combo guard in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports. The 6-2 guard will follow in his famous uncle Raymond’s footsteps and play at North Carolina.

As part of the event, Felton presented Diane Gerald with the American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award, in honor of her late husband, Jalek’s former coach.

The Jordan Brand Classic is April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.