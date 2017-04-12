North Carolina star football player arrested for theft of four-wheeler

A star high school football player from West Craven (N.C.) High and his older brother have been arrested for the thefts of four-wheelers as part of a scheme where the brothers identified sellers on Craigslist and then posed as buyers to facilitate a theft.

As reported by the New Bern Sun Journal, now former West Craven senior Darious Abrams was arrested and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle after he allegedly stole an ATV from a mobile home park. His older brother, Malik Abrams, has also been arrested on similar charges in connection with a stolen Honda TRX 700.

The younger Abrams signed to play football at Fort Scott Community College after a senior season in which he was responsible for 20 touchdowns for West Craven as it won the Coastal 3A Conference. He appeared to have a bright football future ahead of him.

Now that future is in question, all because of a stolen ATV.