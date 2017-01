Congratulations to Shareka and Shameka McNeill each have scored 1,000 points. Great student athletes!! @langstonwertzjr @jedwardsjr23 pic.twitter.com/3yY7IcfJFs — HUHS Athletics (@HUHSAthletics) January 14, 2017

Shareka and Shameka McNeill at Harding University High in North Carolina have scored 1,000 points each in their respective careers so both have shown they can get buckets.

Shareka is listed at 5-6 and wears No. 11. Shameka is listed at 5-5 and wears No. 12.

Harding pulled off an upset victory of South Mecklenburg and the twins were, well, double trouble.

Harding won the game 57-56 — Shareka and Shameka combined for 48 of those points.