North Central hires CC's O'Shea

INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin O’Shea will be named North Central football coach tonight, pending board approval.

He spent the past nine years at Central Catholic, helping the Knights become the preeminent small school football program in the state. O’Shea informed the CC players of his decision Wednesday afternoon.

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Helvetica}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

“Kevin O’Shea and his staff have built our football program to an elite level,” Central Catholic athletic director Tim Bordenet said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “The amount of success speaks for itself, but I am very grateful for the professionalism and high character that Kevin O’Shea has demonstrated within our football program and school community over the past nine years. He is not only an excellent coach but a first class individual that has helped to make Central Catholic a better place.”

Central Catholic went 114-10 in O’Shea’s nine seasons, including finishing undefeated four times and winning five Class A state championships, seven sectional titles and six regional titles. All four of CC’s four postseason losses under O’Shea came by a combined 14 points to teams that reached the state championship, including two years in Class 2A after the Knights were moved up due to the IHSAA’s tradition factor.

North Central tabs O’Shea to replace Kevin Kreinhagen, who went 1-29 in three seasons with last year’s 42-35 win over Pike as the lone victory.

The Panthers compete in Class 6A and are a member of the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference, which features perennial state powers Ben Davis, Carmel, Center Grove and Warren Central.

North Central has not had a winning season since going 8-4 in 2006 under coach Mark Haste and has not won a sectional title since advancing to semistate in 1993.

It will be O’Shea’s fifth stop as a head coach.

The former all-state quarterback at McCutcheon and Franklin College standout was the offensive coordinator at Crown Point from 1988-93, being a part of two sectional championships teams and the 1988 regional champs, before taking his first head coaching job at Delta from 1993-98.

O’Shea returned to his alma mater in 1999, helping the Mavericks win a sectional title. He spent the 2007 season at Attica before taking over Central Catholic’s program.

O’Shea is 214-73 in 24 seasons as a head coach.

Contact Journal & Courier reporter Sam King at sking@jconline.com. Follow him on Twitter @samueltking