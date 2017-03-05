North Central knocks off Wildcats to win sectional title

INDIANAPOLIS – On its way to 13 consecutive wins to start the season, there was chatter from some high school basketball fans wondering if North Central could run the table as an undefeated state champion for the first time since Bloomington South in 2009.

It’s an unlikely proposition, especially in Marion County. North Central slumped a bit, losing three in a four-game stretch in January. Maybe there was some doubt creeping into the Panthers’ heads about how good they really are. Or not.

“Definitely not,” North Central’s Kris Wilkes said after scoring a game-high 21 points in his team’s 58-50 Class 4A Sectional 10 win over Lawrence North on Saturday night. “Maybe we got to feeling ourselves a little too much. I think that happens to a lot of teams. Unfortunately, we lost a few games but ultimately I think that really helped us to come out here and fight hard and play four minutes at a time.”

Seventh-ranked North Central needed all of the fight it could manage to knock off rival Lawrence North, one of the teams that defeated the Panthers in that January stretch. Wilkes provided a second-half boost and senior guard Mateo Rivera scored 11 points, including a couple of a big fourth-quarter baskets to help the Panthers pull away.

North Central, which led 47-44 entering the fourth quarter, used a 2-3 zone to hold Lawrence North (17-10) scoreless for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Wilkes and Rivera scored four points apiece as the Panthers stretched their lead to 11.

“That was a donnybrook,” North Central coach Doug Mitchell said. “We knew we could defend but we had to rebound after they took their shot. I thought we did a fairly good job of that late. The trouble with a zone is you have to rebound out of it but I was proud of how we stayed focused and did that.”

Lawrence North (17-10) was paced by junior Kevin Easley’s 14 points and senior Ra Kpedi’s 13 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore Dexter Shouse pitched in nine points on 3-for-5 shooting from the 3-point line.

North Central (23-4) will play Ben Davis (19-5) at noon next Saturday at Southport in a regional semifinal game. Brownsburg (18-6) will meet Connersville (26-1) in the first regional semifinal at Southport at 10 a.m.

The Panthers ended a five-year sectional drought last year after surviving a grueling sectional at Tech. But Terre Haute South upset North Central 94-82 in the regional semifinal.

“Last year, a lot of these guys had never won a sectional,” Mitchell said. “This year it’s more familiar territory to go into that regional. I don’t know that we were satisfied last year, it was just more of a relief that we won it. That’s not the way this team is. They are looking to get past whoever is next and respect everybody while we’re doing it.”

Lawrence North led by as many as nine points (22-13) in the second quarter, but North Central was able to pull even at 32-32 by halftime. The Wildcats were still just down three going into the fourth quarter before the offense went dry.

“Our bigs quit their timing cuts, and once we did that, we were settling for a three and that’s stupid,” Lawrence North coach Jack Keefer said. “We didn’t attack their 2-3 very well. I thought we defended them very well. I can’t believe all the blocked shots we got (on offense) that weren’t fouls. We were right in the game.”

Keefer, in his 41st season at Lawrence North and 45th overall, was asked about his future as a coach. He lamented a late-season situation on a team trip to Michigan that resulted in a two-game suspension for four key players for a violation of team rules. Keefer was suspended for one game.

“It’s sad,” he said. “There was some Mickey Mouse stuff we had to go through with the trip we had and we lost our concentration and lost two games. So we had a rough stretch. This is a team that was capable of doing very well. We’re all disappointed that we didn’t get through this thing.”

Keefer said retirement hasn’t entered his mind.

“As long as I’ve got studs I’m playing,” he said. “That’s a fun game. I know we got on the bad side of it (Saturday) but it’s still fun.”

Call IndyStar reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649. Follow him on Twitter: @KyleNeddenriep.

NORTH CENTRAL 58, LAWRENCE NORTH 50



Lawrence North 14 18 12 6 — 50

North Central 11 21 15 11 — 58

Lawrence North (17-10) — Cushingberry 2 2-2 7, Saunders Jr. 3 1-1 7, Shouse 3 0-0 9, Kpedi 4 5-8 13, Easley 5 2-3 14, Hankins 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-14 50.

North Central (23-4) — Rivera 5 0-0 11, Bradley 2 3-4 7, D.Johnson 2 2-2 7, Wilkes 8 4-8 21, Little 3 0-0 6, T.Johnson 0 0-0 0, Pack 2 0-0 6, Lee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 9-14 58.

3-point goals: Lawrence North 6 (Shouse 3, Easley 2, Cushingberry), North Central 5 (Pack 2, Rivera, D.Johnson, Wilkes).

