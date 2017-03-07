North Central (Mich.) runs nation's best win streak to 76 with playoff win

North Central (Powers, Mich.) finished its third consecutive undefeated regular season and ran the nation’s longest active boys basketball winning streak to 75 games with an 89-52 victory against Bark River-Harris on Saturday.

The streak moved to 76 games as North Central opened district play with a 72-44 victory against Carney-Nadeau on Monday.

The school eclipsed the state record for consecutive wins when it won its 66th game in a row in late January. The previous mark was set by Chassell, another Upper Peninsula school, from February 1956 to November 1958.

North Central has not lost since a state Class D quarterfinal in 2014.

North Central has just 112 students but has won consecutive state Class D boys basketball titles and eight-man football titles the past two years.