North Dakota OF Taiylor Ellingson makes catch while falling over wall

.@GFC_Activities Taiylor Ellingson tests the fence in West Fargo for an unbelievable catch. #SCtop10 What do you think? @Top10Glenn pic.twitter.com/2HJbIqWn70 — WDAY Sports (@WDAYSports6) April 4, 2017

On Wednesday we brought you footage of a pair of softball outfielders crashing over the soft fence while chasing after a deep ball, unsuccessfully. Thursday, we bring you the player who made the grab.

Taiylor Ellingson, center fielder for Grand Forks Central (N.D.), was chased all the way to the wall on a deep shot by West Fargo’s Stephi Dullum. In fact, Ellingson was chased over the wall, with Dullum’s drive a surefire home run, except for Ellingson’s athleticism, sticktoitiveness and hand-eye coordination.

The saved run didn’t make a difference, with West Fargo eventually emerging with an 8-2 victory.

Here’s a closer shot of the moment when Ellingson made the early season contender for catch of the year from the Grand Forks Herald:

Grand Forks Herald WATCH: Grand Forks Central's Taiylor Ellingson makes incredible catch Grand Forks… https://t.co/1fN7WipyE0 #GrandForks — GrandForksNorthDakot (@GrandForksNorth) April 5, 2017

Will Ellingson’s catch prove to be the best of the entire season? It’s far too early to know, though we do feel comfortable going out on a limb with one prediction: It will be the best play turned in by a player who spells her name “Taiylor.” You go, Ms. Ellingson.