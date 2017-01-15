North DeSoto's Delmonte Hall commits to Southeastern

North DeSoto Griffin and two-time Times All-Area Player of the Year Delmonte Hall announced on Twitter Saturday that he has committed to Southeastern Louisiana.

“Proud to announce that I’m shutting my recruitment down … I’ve decided to commit to Southeastern University #Lions,” Hall said on Twitter.

Hall was previously a Northwestern State verbal before reopening his recruiting a couple of months ago.

Hall told The Times at the time that he could still end up a Demon.

“I feel I rushed into my decision initially, so I want to sit back and take my time in choosing a college,” he said Tuesday night.

Hall said a number of schools have come in on him late because of the season he had in 2016.

Hall scored 33 touchdowns and rushed for 1,472 yards this season for coach Scott Abernathy.

A tough, physical runner with size and speed, Hall didn’t say which other schools had contacted him with interest.

