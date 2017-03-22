North DeSoto’s Hamm loses her ‘Papaw’

North DeSoto sophomore Gabby Hamm awoke Tuesday morning to law enforcement personnel walking around her family’s Stonewall home, and her grandmother screaming in agony.

She looked down to see her “Papaw” lying on the living room floor clutching his heart as a sheet was pulled over his head.

Larry Hamm, 52, who served as Gabby’s father, the husband of Pam Hamm, and surrogate father to a host of Lady Griffins was gone.

“When I first saw him, I thought he was just hurt, because he had bad ankles,” a tearful Gabby said. “I screamed when I realized what had happened.”

Apparently, Larry Hamm, who coached the North DeSoto travel team, Explosion, had a heart attack while watching television sometime during the night.

“He was the most selfless person I have ever known,” Gabby said. “He would do anything for anyone who asked something of him.”

North DeSoto coach Lori McFerren and several of her players were involved in helping console the family during the early morning hours Tuesday.

“Everybody loved Mr. Larry,” McFerren said. “We all had a really tough day. I believe 15 of my 22 girls played for him at some point.”

Deania McMillian, the mother of one of the players, took Gabby and some friends to Ichiban for lunch on Tuesday.

“We got them fuzzy blankets because that’s supposed to make everything better,” McMillian said. “The girls all came over and hugged and cried together.”

The Lady Griffins played their scheduled game with Northwood Tuesday, wearing red ribbons in their hair and red jerseys to show support for the Hamm family. The game, a 12-0 North DeSoto win, was dedicated to “Mr. Larry.”

Larry Hamm thought his granddaughter was going to dinner with some friends Monday night, so he took Pam to the Waffle House for a date night.

“When they got home, Gabby’s dinner plans had fallen through so he went to McDonald’s to get her something to eat,” McMillian said. “He felt bad because he would never have excluded her from going with them. That was the kind of man he was. He tucked Gabby in last night and told her he loved her like he did every night.”

Hamm was a foreman for Louisiana Lift.

“He was a hardworking man,” McFerren said. “If we had a few hours between games in a tournament, he would go work awhile and then come back.”

Visitation for Larry Hamm will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. with services set for 11 a.m. Friday at Roseneath Funeral Home.

Several Lady Griffins weighed in with thoughts of Larry Hamm.

Amber Giddens: “Mr. Larry was an amazing man and let me tell ya he loved him some softball. The funniest time I remember with him was our tournament travel ball team was warming up doing our normal stretches and we ‘weren’t counting loud enough’ (that was Mr. Larry’s thing), well he said ‘you see them trees way out there.’ And we all said ‘yes sir.’ He said ‘go run out there and touch them and then come all the way back.’ All of us girls were so mad and the whole way there and the whole way back all we did was just talk smack — but we loved him. He loved us like we were his own and he always had a smile on his face no matter the circumstances. He was a best friend and he was always there no matter what. We will always love him.”

Laken Martin: “Mr. Larry was one of the most amazing, kind and selfless people I’ve ever known. Anytime you needed anything he would always be the first one to help. He always had a smile on his face no matter what he was going through. He never failed to put a smile on my face as well as the rest of Explosion Elite. Every time I was on deck he would come up to me and give me my own little pep talk, telling me that I was gonna hit the ball and get the job done. I know he doesn’t want us to be sad, he would want us to carry on and play the sport that we love the most. He would always say, ‘suck it up and play some ball.’ Mr. Larry was like family and he will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Bailey McMillian: “Mr. Larry was the best man I’ve ever met in my life. He always put others before himself. No matter how bad things might be going in his life, you’d never be able to notice because he always painted his signature grin on his face. Mr. Larry was always there for anything you needed. He always encouraged our team no matter what the score was or if it was in our favor or not. Mr. Larry didn’t treat us like he was our coach, but instead he treated us like we were his very own children. He never said a negative thing about anyone. His bear hugs, big smiles and encouraging words will surely be missed. Mr. Larry was loved and respected by all.”

