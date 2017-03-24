North DeSoto’s Walker stays busy at Gator Relays

Some local high school track and field athletes are aptly named. For example, Airline freshmen distance runner Will Dart, who finished second in both the 1,600 and 3,200 at the Bossier Parish championships on Thursday. Others, like North DeSoto’s Chase Walker, may want to consider a name change.

The only walking that the Griffin senior did on Thursday at the Captain Shreve Gator Relays was from one jumping event to the next .

Forgive Walker if he does not know how many athletes he beat in the high jump. Most were eliminated before he laced up his black Nike high jumping shoes. Walker, who leads northwest Louisiana in the event with a personal best of 6’6, stopped jumping on Thursday after he won the competition at 6’4. Mansfield’s Robert Turner was second with a 6’0.

“I knew that I had more events ahead of me,” Walker said. “The big jumps will be more important as I get into the district and regional meets.”

The strategy paid off for Walker, who is three inches off the North DeSoto school record of 6’9 in the high jump by Louisiana Tech’s Tamario Latin. He went on to win the long jump competition with a leap of 21’6.

While one Griffin was looking for a school record in the jumping events Thursday, another — senior Hunter Bates — shattered one in the discus. Bates threw a 157’3, surpassing the old record of 150’0 set by Jamie Rister more than 20 years ago. Freshmen Johnny Mitchell finished second for the Griffins in the discus with a throw of 137’4.

“Chase has been a huge part of the program ever since he was in middle school,” North DeSoto head coach Robert Madison said. “He has paid his dues and is finally seeing the fruits of his labor.”

Walker credits Madison with preparing him for the mental grind of going from one jumping event to the next.

“My coach prepares me for those conditions,” Walker said. “We will practice all of the events at once to get me ready for it.”

Moving into the latter part of the season, Walker’s main motivation will be to find himself atop the podium at Bernie Moore Stadium the first Saturday in May at the state track and field meet. Competing in a tough region a year ago, Walker was able to qualify for the state meet.

“Being a state champion is the goal,” Walker said.

Bossier Parish Meet

While Airline Viking coach Seth Stowell knew that his team had a chance to win the Bossier Parish Championship going into the meet’s final event, the 1,600 meter relay, his athletes did not. That may explain why the Vikings grabbed the trophy when it was announced at Parkway and ran up and down the track. Airline squeezed past Haughton 158-156.

“They were pretty excited,” Stowell laughed. “We knew that if everybody did what they were supposed to do that we would have a chance.”

Besides Dart, senior Seth Papineau led the Vikings with a win in the 1,600 meters (4:41) and fourth in the 800 meters.

Airline’s only double winner was Malik Britt, who won the 110 high hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles.

“He has just been working hard and continues to get better every meet,” Stowell said.

Junior Adrianna Wilder won the girls track MVP honors to give the Parkway Lady Panthers a 146.83 point total, narrowly beating second-place Benton, who scored 140 points.

“This was the first time that she has run all four,” Parkway head coach Kent Falting said. “We are getting her prepared now for some things down the road.”

Another impressive performance for the Lady Panthers was turned in by Abbie Norcross. The softball player was able to come out and give Parkway some much-needed points in the field events, winning the shot put with a 34’2. Falting said that the mark is a three foot improvement from what Norcross threw a year ago.