North Farmington's Amauri Hardy wants 'payback' for U-M, MSU disinterest

Amauri Hardy’s future plans took an unexpected turn last month.

Two weeks after Oklahoma State basketball coach Brad Underwood resigned and accepted the Illinois job, Hardy rescinded his verbal commitment to the Cowboys and was thrust back onto the recruiting trail.

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior point guard from North Farmington, Hardy waited to receive contact from new Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton, a former Cowboys assistant who was promoted March 24.

“I had been trying to reach him for a long time,” Hardy, a Mr. Basketball finalist, said on Wednesday. “Eventually, I was like, ‘I’m going to decommit for my own sake and see what options I have.’ “

Since Hardy never signed a National Letter of Intent with the Cowboys, he was able to reconsider. He posted news of his open recruitment via Twitter on March 30, catching Boynton’s attention.

“He called me like an hour later,” Hardy said. “He was basically like, ‘Hey, we want you. You’re going to be a great player.’ “

Unfortunately for Hardy, Oklahoma State already had the maximum number of players under scholarship, which Boynton told him was a result of Underwood recruiting too many players.

“It’s tough. You thought you had something and really you didn’t,” Hardy said. “Not to say Brad Underwood was a hypocrite. He got the paid job, a salary increase, so that’s good for him. But now I need to find the best opportunity for me and my family.”

Hardy is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite. He’s considered the No. 5 player in Michigan and No. 47 point guard in the country for the 2017 class.

Hardy, who plans to keep Oklahoma State under consideration, spoke to Underwood after he took the Illinois job. Underwood said he would offer him a scholarship, if one becomes available. The NCAA spring signing period runs April 12 to May 17.

Hardy, who received offers from Georgia and Georgia Tech, also is considering Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida, Missouri, Seton Hall, UNLV and Washington.

He plans to take official visits, but none have been set. His only previous official visit was to Oklahoma State.

“It’s a little overwhelming,” he said. “I ask myself every day, ‘I wonder what college I’m going to end up at?’ To some degree, it’s a great feeling to have options. I’m trying to soak up the moment and weigh my options.”

Hardy said he hasn’t received interest from Michigan or Michigan State. He got offers from Central Michigan, Detroit Mercy and Eastern Michigan.

“If the situation opens up at Illinois, I would definitely inquire about it,” he said. “Playing in the Big Ten, I’d be trying to get payback since Michigan and Michigan State never recruited me. It’s like, ‘Wow, seems like you want to get the talent from your home state.’ “

Hardy, who averaged 29 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists last season, plans to sign by May 17.

“It has to be a speedy process,” he said. “You just have to man-up, take a deep breath and hope everything works out.”