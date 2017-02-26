North Harrison falls in Class 3A final

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was déjà vu all over again for North Harrison on Saturday evening.

Vying for their first state title in school history, the Cats, state runners-up a year ago, again saw their season come to an end in the Class 3A girls basketball state championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This time, in a battle of No. 1 versus No. 2, second-ranked South Bend St. Joseph played the role of heartbreaker with a 57-49 victory.

North Harrison, 55-6 since the beginning of the 2015-16 season, finished the year at 27-3. The Cats’ campaign ended in anguish, but North Harrison returns a bulk of talent that’s made its back-to-back runs possible.

The Cats’ junior class – led by Cali Nolot, who paced North Harrison with 27 points Saturday – is set to return after accounting for more than half the team’s scoring this season. So too will sophomore forward Lilly Hatton, who poured in more than 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks per game.

“We’ve got a lot of talent coming back,” coach Missy Voyles said. “We’ve got some young kids that I think can step up and play next year that weren’t so much this year. The world of improvement that (Hatton and Nolot) have made from one season to the next as players – I expect to see them make those jumps again. … So I anticipate kids coming back better they were than when they left.”

North Harrison and its group of returnees will next season look to make a third consecutive trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but it will have to come in Class 4A. By virtue of the team’s back-to-back trips to the Class 3A state final and the IHSAA’s Tournament Success Factor, the Cats will move up next season.

“I’m not sure what changes that’s going to mean to our season at this point,” Hatton said. “But for us, it’s going to be proving our side of things. However the other teams play, we’re going to have to adjust, but we’re not focused on the other team. We want to get better. We want to improve, and we want to continue to grow. So when (Class) 4A comes, we’ll be ready.”

Nolot added 10 rebounds to go along with her game-high 27 points Saturday. Hatton, a focal point for the South Bend St. Joseph defense, was limited to 11 points on 5-for-16 shooting. She added 13 rebounds. Juniors Taylor Rennirt, Hallie Hinton and Jessicka Chiquito chipped in six, three and two points, respectively.

After a cold shooting start for both teams, South Bend St. Joseph’s Daly Sullivan broke the scoreless tie with a teardrop over Hatton. The Cats’ star sophomore opened scoring for North Harrison with an easy layup, but the Indians responded with four unanswered, and they held an 8-7 advantage midway through the first period.

A 3-pointer from Sullivan extended the Indians’ lead on the ensuing possession before two Rennirt free throws and a basket by Nolot with 1:04 showing lifted North Harrison to an 11-10 lead, its first, at the end of one quarter.

The teams went back-and-forth to begin the second frame, as Hatton’s third field goal gave North Harrison a 16-15 lead early. The Indians, though, concluded the second on a 13-2 run for a 28-18 halftime advantage. The Cats, who shot 6-for-25 (24 percent) to go along with seven turnovers in the first half, managed one bucket the remainder of the second quarter after taking the lead. North Harrison forced 10 turnovers, but the Indians went 11 of 27 (40 percent) from the floor, including 3 of 8 from distance.

“Defensively, we weren’t doing a horrible job,” Voyles said. “We missed some assignments there late, but overall, defensively, we weren’t bad. … (But) we weren’t running an offense. We were very impatient. We weren’t reversing the basketball, we weren’t seeing things that we should’ve been seeing.”

North Harrison trailed by 13, its largest deficit of the game, with 4:46 left in the third quarter, but the Cats kept chipping away. Nolot ended the period on a personal 6-0 run to bring North Harrison within 35-28 heading into the fourth. The Cats finished the quarter on an 8-2 run.

The deficit grew back to double digits a minute into the fourth before a quick 4-0 spurt from the Cats cut it to 40-32 with 5:12 remaining. A Nolot 3-pointer from Hatton on the ensuing possession inched the Cats back within 42-35, and another 3-pointer from the junior later made for a 52-44 score with 1:05 left, but it was too little, too late for North Harrison.

“We were aggressively going after things (late),” Voyles said. “Defensively, we were trying to get the ball back, overload as much as we could. Try to create some one-on-one situations, which we did fairly well. … We could have had a couple late possessions that could’ve been turnaround moments, but it just didn’t go our way.”

Class 3A state championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

South Bend St. Joseph 57, North Harrison 49

Indians (26-2): Daly Sullivan 21p; Nicole Konieczny 9p, 2a; Abby O’Conner 8p, 8r; Keegan Sullivan 7p, 12r; Killian Mountford 7p, 10r; Grace Quinn 5p

Cats (27-3): Lilly Hatton 11p, 13r, 4b; Cali Nolot 27p, 10r; Stevi Burns 4r, 2a; Taylor Rennirt 6p, 2a; Hallie Hinton 3p; Jessicka Chiquito 2p