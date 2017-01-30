North Harrison girls No. 9 in final coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The polls — both boys and girls — do not include classes:
BOYS
Rank School Points Record First-place votes
1 New Albany 433 15-2 17
2 F.Wayne North Side 407 17-1 2
3 Warren Central 383 14-1 1
4 Castle 361 16-2
5 North Central (Ind) 336 15-3
6 Carmel 318 13-3 1
7 South Bend Riley 305 14-0 1
8 McCutcheon 265 15-2
9 Logansport 251 16-1
10 Hamilton Southeastern 234 14-3
11 Pike 215 14-4
12 Valparaiso 182 16-2
13 Lawrence North 173 12-4
14 Crown Point 165 14-3
15 Homestead 136 13-3
16 Ben Davis 117 11-5
17 Bloomington South 54 14-3
18 Merrillville 51 13-5
19 Brownstown Central 50 16-0
20 Michigan City 38 15-5
Other Schools Receiving Votes
Barr-Reeve, Brown County, Connersville, Culver Academies, Elkhart Central, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Fort Wayne Snider, Griffith, Indianapolis Cathedral, Lawrence Central, New Castle Chrysler, NorthWood, Pendleton Heights, Twin Lakes, Warsaw Community, Zionsville
GIRLS
|
1
|
North Central (Indianapolis)
|
440
|
23-0
|
22
|
2
|
Homestead
|
413
|
21-2
|
|
3
|
Zionsville
|
391
|
22-1
|
|
4
|
Carmel
|
369
|
19-3
|
|
5
|
Pike
|
359
|
19-3
|
|
6
|
Northridge
|
272
|
23-1
|
|
7
|
Hamilton Southeastern
|
267
|
17-5
|
|
8
|
Ben Davis
|
264
|
18-5
|
|
9
|
North Harrison
|
216
|
21-2
|
|
10
|
Evansville Central
|
193
|
21-1
|
|
11
|
Heritage Christian
|
186
|
16-6
|
|
12
|
South Bend St. Joseph
|
184
|
19-2
|
|
13
|
Lawrence North
|
172
|
13-7
|
|
14
|
Bedford North Lawrence
|
171
|
17-4
|
|
15
|
East Chicago Central
|
137
|
18-5
|
|
16
|
Penn
|
127
|
18-4
|
|
17
|
Warsaw
|
60
|
19-3
|
|
18
|
Northwestern
|
59
|
18-3
|
|
19
|
Martinsville
|
57
|
18-4
|
|
20
|
Columbus North
|
47
|
16-7
|
|
Other Schools Receiving Votes
|
Andrean, Argos, Center Grove, Central Noble, East Central, Elkhart Central, Fort Wayne Concordia, Fort Wayne Snider, Gary West, Glenn, Greenfield-Central, Greensburg, Jac-Cen-Del, Jeffersonville, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Merrillville, Michigan City, Michigan City Marquette, Mooresville, New Castle, Oak Hill, Pendleton Heights, Plainfield, Roncalli, Rushville, Triton Central, Vincennes Rivet, West Lafayette, Whitko
