North Harrison girls No. 9 in final coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The polls — both boys and girls — do not include classes:

BOYS

Rank School Points Record First-place votes

1 New Albany 433 15-2 17

2 F.Wayne North Side 407 17-1 2

3 Warren Central 383 14-1 1

4 Castle 361 16-2

5 North Central (Ind) 336 15-3

6 Carmel 318 13-3 1

7 South Bend Riley 305 14-0 1

8 McCutcheon 265 15-2

9 Logansport 251 16-1

10 Hamilton Southeastern 234 14-3

11 Pike 215 14-4

12 Valparaiso 182 16-2

13 Lawrence North 173 12-4

14 Crown Point 165 14-3

15 Homestead 136 13-3

16 Ben Davis 117 11-5

17 Bloomington South 54 14-3

18 Merrillville 51 13-5

19 Brownstown Central 50 16-0

20 Michigan City 38 15-5

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Barr-Reeve, Brown County, Connersville, Culver Academies, Elkhart Central, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Fort Wayne Snider, Griffith, Indianapolis Cathedral, Lawrence Central, New Castle Chrysler, NorthWood, Pendleton Heights, Twin Lakes, Warsaw Community, Zionsville

GIRLS